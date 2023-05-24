Pro Services : CATEGORY MANAGEMENT
We'll Handle the Technical Stuff
Bring enterprise-grade performance and reliability to your website. Leave the backend to the experts – you focus on your business.
Web Design Service
We custom-design your homepage from scratch in Figma + Subpages to match the look and feel of your unique homepage design
Hacked Site Repair
Our experts analyze hacked sites, identify security vulnerabilities, and clean malware to restore your website to its former glory.
Elementor Rebuild
Modernize your outdated website with the latest WordPress themes and page builders, while keeping the same look and feel.
WordPress Quicksite
Select a template, fill out our questionnaire, and watch us tailor the site to your branding so it looks fully unique.
Site Migration
Easily and effortlessly migrate your website to a new server with our expert assistance and hassle-free service.
Site Update
Keep your website running smoothly with our site update service. We update your website software to ensure optimal performance.
Website Care
Leave website management and monitoring to us - ensuring safety, security and backend operations.
Subpage Add-on
Customized subpages created from a template and tailored to match your brand's style and theme.
SEO Bespoke
Help more people find you – optimize your site to rank higher in the results of search engines like Google.
WooCommerce Setup
Get started with e-commerce: WooCommerce installation, 1 payment gateway setup (e.g. Stripe/ PayPal/ Square), and plugin configuration with 5 simple products.
Site Optimization Service
Optimize your website with our comprehensive update services: software, plugins, themes, image compression, and more, to improve site speed and boost performance. Get the best GTMetrix scores with our expert optimization.
