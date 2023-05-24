Pro Services : CATEGORY MANAGEMENT

We'll Handle the Technical Stuff

Bring enterprise-grade performance and reliability to your website. Leave the backend to the experts – you focus on your business.

Chat to sales
Get Started
hcouk-web-design-your-own-web-team

Web Design Service

We custom-design your homepage from scratch in Figma + Subpages to match the look and feel of your unique homepage design

Starts just at
£799.00
Get Started
Hacked Site Repair

Hacked Site Repair

Our experts analyze hacked sites, identify security vulnerabilities, and clean malware to restore your website to its former glory.

Starts just at
£158.99
Get Started
elementor-rebuild

Elementor Rebuild

Modernize your outdated website with the latest WordPress themes and page builders, while keeping the same look and feel.

Starts just at
£398.00
Get Started
WordPress Quicksite

WordPress Quicksite

Select a template, fill out our questionnaire, and watch us tailor the site to your branding so it looks fully unique.

Starts just at
£239.00
Get Started
Site Migration

Site Migration

Easily and effortlessly migrate your website to a new server with our expert assistance and hassle-free service.

Starts just at
£62.99
Get Started
hcouk-site-update

Site Update

Keep your website running smoothly with our site update service. We update your website software to ensure optimal performance.

Starts just at
£158.99
Get Started
Website Care

Website Care

Leave website management and monitoring to us - ensuring safety, security and backend operations.

Starts just at
£62.99
Get Started
Subpage Add-on

Subpage Add-on

Customized subpages created from a template and tailored to match your brand's style and theme.

Starts just at
£99.00
Get Started
hcouk-seo-foundation-your-own-seo-team

SEO Bespoke

Help more people find you – optimize your site to rank higher in the results of search engines like Google.

Starts just at
£1,000.00
Get Started
WooCommerce Setup

WooCommerce Setup

Get started with e-commerce: WooCommerce installation, 1 payment gateway setup (e.g. Stripe/ PayPal/ Square), and plugin configuration with 5 simple products.

Starts just at
£239.00
Get Started
Site Optimization Service

Site Optimization Service

Optimize your website with our comprehensive update services: software, plugins, themes, image compression, and more, to improve site speed and boost performance. Get the best GTMetrix scores with our expert optimization.

Starts just at
£318.99
Get Started

Ready to take your website to the next level? Contact us today to get started!

Get Started

Subscribe for news and special offers

Prices exclude VAT

hosting.co.uk payment options

© 2022 Hosting.co.uk. All Rights Reserved.